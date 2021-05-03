Bills sign safety Micah Hyde to 2-year contract extension

The move gives the Bills at least two more seasons with the tandem of Hyde and Jordan Poyer at safety.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills safety Micah Hyde set to stay in Buffalo through the 2023 season, after agreeing to a two-year contract extension with the team on Friday.

The eight-year veteran is coming off of a season with 70 tackles and an interception.

The move gives the Bills at least two more seasons with the tandem of Hyde and Jordan Poyer at safety, with Poyer signing a contract in the previous offseason through the 2022 season.

Hyde has been with the Bills since 2017, and he earned Pro Bowl honors in that first season in Buffalo. He is currently in his eighth season, after four years with the Green Bay Packers.