Bills sign receiver Brandon Powell, running back Matt Breida

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills have added depth to the receiver position by signing Brandon Powell and running back core with Matt Breida.
Powell and Breida have both been signed to one-year deals.
Powell spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons and is expected to be a contributor on special teams, which can help with the departure of Andre Roberts.
Breida spent last season with the Miami Dolphins, totaling 254 yards with an average of 4.3 yards rushing and 10.7 yards receiving.
The Bills ranked 19th in the NFL in yards per carry with 4.3, so it's safe to say the running back core could use some help next season.