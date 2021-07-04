x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Bills

Buffalo Bills sign guard Forrest Lamp

Lamp played for the Los Angeles Chargers since 2017 a left guard.
Credit: AP
Los Angeles Chargers offensive guard Forrest Lamp (76) blocks during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, October 25, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills announced on Wednesday that they have signed guard Forrest Lamp to a one-year deal adding more offensive line depth.

Lamp comes to Buffalo from the Los Angeles Chargers where he played guard since 2017.

The 27-year-old has battled with injuries tearing his ACL during camp his rookie year 2017. For 2018, he managed to stay healthy before breaking his fibula in 2019. In 2020, Lamp worked his way back to being healthy and started 16 games for Los Angeles at left guard. 

Related Articles