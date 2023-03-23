Bills sign guard David Edwards to a 1-year contract

The Buffalo Bills on Thursday signed former Rams guard David Edwards to a 1-year contract.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills added to their offensive line and signed former Rams guard David Edwards to a one-year contract on Thursday.

Edwards was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft. During his time in L.A., he has appeared in 53 regular season games with 45 starts, including 10 in his rookie year.

Edwards was also a big part of the Ram's Super Bowl LVI win in 2022 as he started in all four playoff games and all 17 regular season games during the season.

In his most recent season, Edwards only played in four games last season due to a reoccurring head injury that benched him from Week 6 until the end of the year.

Edwards is known to already has ties with Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer, who was Edwards' position coach for the first two years of his career with the Rams.

