Bills sign GM Brandon Beane to multiyear contract extension

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. —

The Buffalo Bills have signed general manager Brandon Beane to a multi-year contract extension.

The team made the announcement via Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

Brandon Beane joined the Buffalo Bills back in 2017. Since his arrival, the team has made the playoffs in two of his three seasons.

The length of the contract was not announced, though it’s likely to coincide with coach Sean McDermott, who was signed to a four-year extension in August.

McDermott’s contract runs through the 2025 season.

Beane is in his fourth season in Buffalo after moving up the ranks of the Carolina Panthers’ front office. He was hired in May 2017 after Doug Whaley was fired a day after the draft, and five months after McDermott was hired as coach.

The extension is not surprising as McDermott also received an extension back in August.