Buffalo Bills sign former Jets G Brian Winters

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills signed offensive guard Brian Winters, days after the seventh-year player was released by the New York Jets.
Winters is listed at 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds and was a starter from his rookie season in 2013. The 29-year-old was the Jets' longest-tenured player and released on Sunday in a cost-cutting move that saved the Jets $7.28 million off their salary cap.
The Bills have an immediate need at right guard with returning starter Jon Feliciano expected to miss up to three months after having surgery last week to repair a torn pectoral muscle