Buffalo Bills sign former Jets G Brian Winters

Buffalo Bills announced Thursday morning they have signed right guard Brian Winters after he was released by the Jets.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills signed offensive guard Brian Winters, days after the seventh-year player was released by the New York Jets.

Winters is listed at 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds and was a starter from his rookie season in 2013. The 29-year-old was the Jets' longest-tenured player and released on Sunday in a cost-cutting move that saved the Jets $7.28 million off their salary cap.