Bills sign CB Cameron Dantzler to 1-year deal

The Buffalo Bills announced on Wednesday that they have signed cornerback Cameron Dantzler on a one-year deal after releasing CB Kyler McMichael.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills announced on Wednesday that they have signed cornerback Cameron Dantzler on a one-year deal after releasing cornerback Kyler McMichael.

Dantzler is coming to Buffalo with a few years of NFL experience after spending three seasons in Minnesota with the Vikings, who drafted him in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Most recently, during the 2022 season, Dantzler appeared in 10 games with nine starts on the season, totaling in 50 tackles andfive passes defended.