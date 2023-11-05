Bills sign 5 draft picks

The Bills announced Wednesday night that five of the six picks in the 2023 draft class have signed.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Five down and one to go in terms of the 2023 draft class for the Buffalo Bills.

The team announced late Thursday afternoon they had signed five of their six picks. First round pick TE Dalton Kincaid (Utah) is the only that remains unsigned.

All have agreed to four-year rookie contracts.

The implementation of the rookie wage scale back in 2011 has very much streamlined the process by which rookie deals are negotiated signed in a timely fashion.

The Bills open a rookie minicamp on Friday in Orchard Park.