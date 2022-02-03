Bills set to return to St. John Fisher for training camp in 2022

After two years away, the Bills will be back in Rochester this summer.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Bills are officially back in Rochester.

On Saturday, the Bills announced that training camp will take place at St. John Fisher College in 2022 after the team and college agreed to terms on a one-year deal.

Just days after the NFL dropped all COVID protocols, the Bills made the decision. General manager Brandon Beane sees it as an opportunity for the players and staff to bond away from Orchard Park.

Another major key in moving camp back to Rochester was the fact that fans can attend practices. The schedule will be released at a later time, but fans can expect to get autographs and watch the team practice in person this summer.