Bills select RB James Cook with 63rd overall pick

Cook, out of Georgia, ran a 4.42 at the combine and can catch out of the backfield.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After trading down twice in the second round of the NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills selected running back James Cook out of the University of Georgia with the 63rd overall pick.

He is the brother of Minnesota Vikings running back, Dalvin Cook.

Cook ran a 4.42 at the combine and can catch out of the backfield, adding to the Bills' high-powered offense.

Buffalo moved down three spots in a trade with Tampa Bay in the second round, from pick 57 to 60, and added a sixth round pick, 180th overall.

They then traded back again, while on the clock with Cincinnati, from 60 to 63 and received pick 209.

The Bills now have four picks in the sixth round.

