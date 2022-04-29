Bills select Baylor LB Terrel Bernard in 3rd round of NFL Draft

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the 89th pick in the third round of the NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills selected Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard on Friday night.
The 6-foot, 1-inch and 224 pound linebacker has solid speed in space and should make an immediate impact on special teams while he develops.
Bernard totaled 320 tackles, 22.5 tackles for a loss, 12 sacks, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries over 45 games with Baylor.
The Bills had earlier picked running back James Cook earlier on Friday night in the second round with the No. 63 pick after trading back twice, and picking up two sixth rounders.