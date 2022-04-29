Bills select Baylor LB Terrel Bernard in 3rd round of NFL Draft

The 6-foot, 1-inch and 224-pound linebacker has solid speed in space and should make an immediate impact on special teams while he develops.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the 89th pick in the third round of the NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills selected Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard on Friday night.

The 6-foot, 1-inch and 224 pound linebacker has solid speed in space and should make an immediate impact on special teams while he develops.

Bernard totaled 320 tackles, 22.5 tackles for a loss, 12 sacks, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries over 45 games with Baylor.