Buffalo Bills seeking fan video submissions for home opener

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Do you want to be apart of the Bills' season opener on Sunday?

The Buffalo Bills are asking fans to submit videos of themselves to hype up the team on Sunday ahead of their season opener against the New York Jets.

The team posted the call out to social media Wednesday morning.

"We need your help, Bills Mafia! Submit your videos to hype up the team. We’ll be making a video to show the team to get them pumped ahead of this week’s matchup. Give us your loudest cheer and show your love of the Bills and how much they mean to you. Go Bills!"

Bills Mafia! Send us your videos to hype the team up for game day.



Reply below or submit here: https://t.co/6ped2BS0ch pic.twitter.com/FDykZeuVzk — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 9, 2020

Per New York State and Department of Health guidelines, the team will not have any fans in the stadium for the first two home games. Following the decision to not have any fans in the stands, the team released this statement:

"In June, New York State issued COVID-19 guidance to allow professional sports to be played without spectators. After much discussion and collaboration with the State and Erie County, those guidelines will remain unchanged for at least our first two home games in 2020.

We fully support the New York State's efforts to keep New Yorkers safe and will continue working together, along with the NFL, to establish policies and procedures that hopefully permit fans later this season.

We appreciate your patience and continued support of the Bills. We are working hard to be ready when we can welcome you back to Bills Stadium."