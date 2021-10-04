Bills seek frontline health care workers to represent team at NFL draft

The chosen frontline workers would go to Cleveland for the three-day NFL draft, which starts on Thursday, April 29.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are asking frontline health care workers if they'd like to represent the team at this year's NFL draft.

The chosen frontline workers would go to Cleveland for the three-day event, which starts on Thursday, April 29.

There is an entry form, where one of the questions is, "Will you be fully vaccinated on or before April 15, 2021?"

Last year's NFL draft was held virtually, as the nation went through the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the positions the Bills are expected to address in the draft include running back, tight end, and defensive end. The Bills' first pick will be the 30th overall selection.

It's not the first time the Bills and the NFL sought to reward frontline workers.

In January, Bills owner Kim Pegula surprised four Western New York nurses with Super Bowl LV tickets to see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida.

