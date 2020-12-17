Bills secondary hopes to capitalize on Drew Lock, Broncos passing game

Lock throws the ball downfield more than any quarterback in the league, and for this Bills secondary, this is a game where they hope capitalize on takeaways.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills defense will go up against a young quarterback in Drew Lock, who is trying to lead his struggling 5-8 Denver Broncos to their sixth win of the season.

Lock is coming off his best game this season, against the Carolina Panthers, where he was 21-of-27 passing for 280 yards and four touchdowns.

Lock throws the ball downfield more than any quarterback in the league, and for this Bills secondary, this is a game where they hope capitalize on takeaways.

They have to live on explosive plays, so he is going to try and push the ball down the field," Bills safety Jordan Poyer said.

"Our mindset when that happens, we will have opportunities in the air for us. We have to be on our P's and Q's on the back end communication-wise, understanding where guys are, and who his targets are."

"Then when they do take those shots, we have to be in position to makes plays on them. Its going to be a test for us."

The Broncos win last weekend marked Lock’s first game without an interception since September 20.

The teams will see how the young quarterback can stand against this Bills secondary who contains an all-pro corner in Tre'Davious White who Lock is very familiar with. The two played against each other in college when White was at LSU and Lock at Missouri.

Ruled out: Bills wide receiver John Brown has also been ruled out for Saturday's game said Bills coach Sean McDermott to WGR 550 on Thursday. Brown has been cleared to practice after missing three games with an ankle injury. He is expected to return from injured reserve before the New England Patriots game on December 28.