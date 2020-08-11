Bills Gameday: Buffalo offense scores season high in 44-34 win over Seahawks

The Buffalo Bills improve to 7-2 on the season with the victory.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — SEATTLE SEAHAWKS VS. BUFFALO BILLS - Bills Stadium - Orchard Park, NY

FIRST QUARTER

-The Bills open the game strong with a 60-yard return from Andre Roberts, followed by a three-play 45-yard drive capped with a Josh Allen TD pass to Isaiah McKenzie and a 7-0 lead.

-The Bills defense forces a punt, and gets a drive start at it's now 28-yard line.

-The Bills put together another touchdown drive. This one more sustained. Allen leads a 10-play 72-yard drive over 5:11. Allen connects with tight end Tyler Kroft for a 1-yard TD to give the Bills a 14-0 lead with 7:35 left in the quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

-The Bills continue to add points. Allen leads an 11-play 54-yard drive that stalls with Allen being sacked twice. Buffalo settles for a 44-yard FG from Tyler Bass taking a 17-0 lead with 11:22 left in the half.

-Seattle's top scoring offense gets in gear with an 8-play 85-yard touchdown drive that featured a 41-yard completion from Russell Wilson to DK Metcalf. Wilson capped the drive with a 4th down sneak to get Seattle on the board trailing the Bills 17-7 with 6:40 left in the half.

-The Bills continue to take advantage of an extremely weak Seattle defense with excellent execution and play calling. Allen leads a 5-play 75-yard drive over 2:37 capped by a 4-yard strike to rookie WR Gabe Davis, giving the Bills a 24-7 lead late in the half.

-Seattle's Jason Myers connects on a 45-yard FG to cut the lead to 24-10 late in the half. Bills cornerback Levi Wallace came up with a terrific pass break-up in the end zone as Wilson was looking for Freddie Swain in the end zone on third down.

-Bills kicker Tyler Bass misses a 61-yard FG attempt as the half comes to an end.

THIRD QUARTER

-The Bills defense comes up with a big turnover to start the half. Jerry Hughes is credited with the sack and strip on Russell Wilson, as Tre'Davious White recovers the fumble giving Buffalo a drive start at the Seattle 23-yard line.

-Josh Allen connects with Gabe Davis to give the Bills a first and goal, but the drive stalls and the Bills settle for a 22-yard FG from Tyler Bass to take a 27-10 lead.

-Wilson leads the Hawks on an 11-play 75-yard scoring drive. DeeJay Dallas capped it with a four-yard TD run to cut the Bills lead to 27-17 with 6:36 left in the 3rd quarter.

-Allen is sacked on consecutive downs and the Bills are forced to punt. Seattle starts it's drive from it's own 30-yard line.

-The Bills defense gets good pressure on Wilson on a 3rd and 7 play disrupting the timing and forcing an incompletion in the end zone. Jason Myers connects on a 44-yard FG to cut the Buffalo lead to seven points with 1:56 left in the third quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

-The Bills offense finds the end zone again on a drive that appeared to have stalled outside of field goal range. Allen connects an a 33-yard pass and run with John Brown who takes it down to the 2-yard line. Zack Moss caps the drive with a one-yard TD run to give Buffalo a 34-20 lead with 11:27 left.

-The Bills defense comes up large with back to back sacks (Mario Addison and A.J. Klein) on Russell Wilson, before Tre White picks off Wilson on 3rd and 25 returning it to the three yard line.

-Josh Allen takes it in from 3-yards out. Bills take a 41-20 lead with 9:38 left in the game.

-The top scoring offense in the league shows it's quick strike capability as Russell Wilson leads a three-play scoring drive capped with a 55-yard TD pass David Moore who was wide open on broken coverage. That cuts the Buffalo lead to 41-27 with 8:50 left.

-The Bills come up just short on a 3rd and 7 completion to Stefon Diggs. Buffalo elects to punt on 4th and 1 from the 46.

-The Bills defense comes up with another tournover. A.J. Klein sacks Wilson, knocking the ball free and recovering the fumble. Bills take over at the 19-yard line.

-Tyler Bass connects on a 31-yard FG to give Buffalo the 44-27 lead with 4:13 left, adding key points off the sack and fumble recovery.

-Russell Wilson and the Seattle offense add a late TD on a completion to DK Metcalf cutting the Buffalo lead to 44-34.

-After a drop kick... the Bills recover and are able to run out the clock.