Buffalo Bills season tickets sold out for 2021 season

Single-game tickets are still available to purchase

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills announced to fans Tuesday that the season tickets for the upcoming 2021 season have sold out.

The Bills say there are still single-game tickets left to purchase. You can purchase them here.

It's still unknown if Bills games will have full capacity at Highmark Stadium at the start of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo indicated that fans who are not vaccinated will still be allowed to attend Buffalo Bills games, despite the insistence of Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz that only vaccinated fans will be permitted.

Under NYS guidelines, half of a stadium's seats are reserved for those who have been vaccinated and a team may sell as many seats within that section as it might. The other half of the stadium is reserved for the unvaccinated, who will sit physically distanced from others in their pods.