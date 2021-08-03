Buffalo Bills season ticket prices to increase

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills' season ticket holders will soon receive a letter from the team announcing season ticket prices.
According to a spokesperson for the Bills, those prices will include an increase that averages $8.02 per game.
Here is how the ticket pricing will break down per seat:
The average ticket price increase is 8.6%.
• 25% of seats will increase $13 to $19;
• 46% of seats will increase $6 to $12;
• 29% of seats will increase $5 or less.
The Bills say they are planning to sell tickets for full capacity at the stadium, but will still be abiding by by state and NFL guidelines.
The team hosted fans during the 2020-21 season at reduced capacity, with no major issues.