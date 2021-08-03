Buffalo Bills season ticket prices to increase

According to a spokesperson for the Bills, the overall average increase will be $8.02 per game.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills' season ticket holders will soon receive a letter from the team announcing season ticket prices.

According to a spokesperson for the Bills, those prices will include an increase that averages $8.02 per game.

Here is how the ticket pricing will break down per seat:

The average ticket price increase is 8.6%.

• 25% of seats will increase $13 to $19;

• 46% of seats will increase $6 to $12;

• 29% of seats will increase $5 or less.

The Bills say they are planning to sell tickets for full capacity at the stadium, but will still be abiding by by state and NFL guidelines.