Bills' season providing 'bright spot' for fans during COVID pandemic, 2020 hardships

A local psychologist says just watching the team provides something we've all been missing during the last nine months: fun.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Everyone has a story about how they became a Bills fan.

For 25-year-old Ben Rance, it all started with his dad.

"My dad is from Buffalo, born and raised. 2004 was essentially my first Bills experience. Brought me to a game, and didn't really understand football, really never looked back," Rance said.

Rance is a Pennsylvania native.

He grew up in the Poconos and then moving to Philly three years ago.

That means the diehard Bills fan is constantly surrounded by you guessed it, anything but Bills Mafia.

"I'm usually the only Bills fan in the area so it's fun kind of getting that bantering going between fans. Now that I'm in Philadelphia, it's only Eagles fans," Rance said.

In a normal year, he gets to watch games with a Bills Backers fan group in Philly or with his dad at Bills Stadium.

This year he's only watching from afar, but the Bills' success this season is also creating a distraction for the stressful time that has been 2020 and part of 2021.

"This year in general, I mean I'll put it like everyone else, has sucked. But I always tell people Buffalo Bills have been my bright spot of 2020," Rance said.

Just watching the team provides something we've all been missing, despite those unpleasant feelings we may get about miscalled fumbles.

"Fun is the one thing that's kind of been missing for that last nine months. Having those positive experiences really makes a huge difference for an individual. The Bills have just provided a gift to all of us. Winning also makes us feel better, it's like sunshine," said Karen O'Quin, a Buffalo State psychology professor.

It may not feel like there's actually much sunshine in Western New York but one team and fan base are making us all really feel apart of something indescribable.

"It sounds cliché to say it but it is so much more than sport. It's provided a sense of connection when we have as humans felt so disconnected in so many ways," said Kellie Peiper, sports psychology consultant at Kellie Peiper Sports.

We're also remembering who we were before a pandemic and who we still are despite the hardships: a community who will come out even stronger in the end, together.