Buffalo Bills scrimmage amid reaction to social injustice

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — More and more professional athletes are starting to speak out on the topic of racism against African Americans around the country.

Considering the shooting of Jacob Blake, 29, in Kenosha, Wisc., the Buffalo Bills spoke out on Thursday on the recent racial injustices in America.

Head coach Sean McDermott said there's no actual plan to do anything physical, but to keep the conversation going.

“It’s admirable that the players, coaches and staff have taken in their approach,” McDermott said. “Obviously action needs to be taken and each person has their own opinion to what is the right thing to do. At the end of the day we are all human even though we are in this bubble of professional sports.”

McDermott did state that the administration side did consider cancelling practice on Thursday, but felt it would be better to have an open dialogue with the players instead.

Second year running back Devin Singletary also chimed in on the recent shooting of Blake. The 22-year-old said the shooting hit too close to home.

“That could have been my brother, my cousin or a family member,” Singletary said. “It’s just hurtful to see, man.”

After numerous professional teams cancelled games Wednesday, the Bills players did meet with one another to decide if they should take the day off or move forward with Thursday’s scrimmage.

Multiple teams around the league went the opposite direction and decided to cancel practice including the Jets who the Bills will face week one.

For defensive end Jerry Hughes just because practice continued on Thursday doesn’t mean that these racial injustice issues are being swept under the rug.

“If they’re looking for a black man with curly hair on the street six two, I fit that description,” said Hughes. “That’s who they’re going to come after. People need to understand we don’t get a pass because we are athletes.”

Hughes went onto to say that the more we speak about this then more awareness that can be spread.

“This is what my father goes through, my siblings, my kids, people that look like me they go through this on a daily basis where they can’t throw out an NFL card," Hughes said. "Like 'Oh ok since you play for the NFL, I will lower my gun and take my finger off the trigger.'”