A look at the Bills schedule, by the numbers

We're breaking down some of the numbers that stand out as a new Bills season approaches.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — There are many looks to look at a new season, but in sports, we always deal with numbers. Wins and losses. Down and distance. Yards and points. Touchdowns and tackles.

So here, we'll break down some of the numbers that stand out a new Bills season approaches.

1 — That number represents the international game on the schedule. The Bills will travel to London in Week 5 for a game with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Be ready, it's a 9:30 a.m. start.

2 — That number represents back-to-back games against the teams that played in the Super Bowl back in February. The Bills travel to Philadelphia to play in the Eagles in Week 12, then after a bye week, they draw the Chiefs in Kansas City. Those games also happen to be the only time the Bills will play back-to-back road games, albeit broken up the bye week.

5 — That's how many 1 p.m. starts the Bills have this season. If you like getting Bills games out of the way early and then going about the rest of your day, I'm sorry.

6 — That's how many prime-time games the Bills have this season, which is a record. Three of those will be on Sunday Night Football on Channel 2, the last of which will also be on Peacock. Last year Buffalo had five prime-time dates.

8 — That's how many consecutive Bills games will start at 4:25 p.m. or later at one point. That span starts in Week 8 with a Thursday night game against Tampa Bay and runs through Week 16, when Buffalo travels to Los Angeles for a prime-time date with the Chargers on NBC and Peacock. Yes, these Bills are coveted by TV executives.

13 — That's the week where the Bills finally have their bye. According to the Bills, that matches the latest bye week the Bills have ever had, back in 1999.

22 — That's how many total days the Bills will have to prepare for games against Cincinnati and Kansas City this season. They will have nine days to prepare for the Joe Burrow and the Bengals after a Thursday night game in Week 8 against Tampa Bay, and they have their bye week before a Week 14 showdown with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.