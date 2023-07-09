Hyde declares himself 'ready to play' for Bills season opener vs. Jets

Bills safety Micah Hyde declared himself "ready to play" for the season opener after being limited during Wednesday and Thursday's practices with a back injury.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — As the Buffalo Bills are preparing for their season opener against the New York Jets on Monday, one of their captains and veteran leaders, safety Micah Hyde, has been facing some limited practice time due to some back pain.

Prior to practice on Wednesday, Bills coach Sean McDermott said that Hyde would not be practicing as he was deemed day-to-day. On Thursday, Hyde was the only player listed on the Bills injury report for the week.

However, Hyde was seen out at practice both days, still limited with certain drills, and when asked if there was any chance that his back soreness could keep him out of the game on Monday, his response was simple and emphatic.

"No. Next question," Hyde said.

Hyde went on to say that he feels great and that the back soreness that he has been experiencing the last couple of days is fully under control.

On top of it all, Monday's game will be his first regular season game back since he injured his neck in Week 2 of last season and underwent surgery that kept him out for the remainder of the season.

"I'm super excited to get back out there and give it a go," Hyde said. "I missed a lot of games last year and I worked my way through training camp pretty healthy. To wake up with a little soreness the other day was not ideal, like I said I did a little more today and I'm going to be ready for Monday night."

In addition, ironically, his return will come against his former teammate, Aaron Rodgers, as Hyde spent the first four years of his career in Green Bay. Hyde said that he understands how the dynamic changes as Rodgers joins what was already an up and coming Jets roster.

"It was kind of on and off with the quarterbacks but the defense was always playing lights out," Hyde said. "So they were playing with confidence for sure but now you add a Hall of Fame quarterback and add some pieces around him. They have a lot of confidence. We'll go into their house Monday night they're going to be geeked up for sure. It's going to be a tough challenge for us."

Hyde capped off his time at the podium saying that as focused as he will be, he will surely take a moment to soak in and reflect on the fact that he is finally back to game action and recovered from last year's neck injury.

After all, Hyde is a part of the reason the Bills remain 2.5-point favorites on the road in this game.

Kkckoff is scheduled for Monday at 8:15 p.m. in MetLife Stadium.