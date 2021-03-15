Jordan Poyer opens up about sobriety

The Bills safety expressed that he struggled with alcoholism after the Bills 2020 playoff loss to Houston.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has opened up to the world about his fight with alcohol.

On Saturday he posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram about his first year of sobriety.

In the post he said he drank almost every day after the Bills' playoff loss to the Houston Texans in 2020.

Poyer said was able to get help from his friends and family after attending three trips to alcoholics anonymous.

He also finished his message saying his direct messages were open to anyone who needed help or wanted to ask questions.

