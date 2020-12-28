Bills running back T.J. Yeldon tests positive for COVID-19

He will miss Monday night's game at New England and will not travel with the team.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills announced that running back T.J. Yeldon has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Monday night's game at New England.

The team made the announcement Sunday evening. He will not travel with the team, which last week won its first AFC East championship in 25 years.

The news comes at a time when the Bills are attempting to lock down the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs.

They will visit Foxborough on Monday night having already clinched home-field advantage in the wild-card round of the NFL’s expanded playoffs.

The 11-time defending division-winning Patriots are just trying to reach .500. They failed to reach the postseason this year, the first time since 2008.