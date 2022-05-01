James Cook can 'do it all' for Bills offense in rookie season

The Bills addressed a big need in the second round of the NFL draft when they selected Georgia running back James Cook.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — One of the most notable additions to the Buffalo Bills in this year's NFL draft is Georgia running back James Cook.

Cook is the exact mold of what McDermott and Beane are looking for in an offensive weapon in the backfield. James thrives in pass catching and can move the chains on the ground.

During his introductory news conference in Orchard Park, he seemed a little too calm. Despite his relaxed frame behind a microphone, Cook says he can do it all on the field.

"I can do it all, I can play in the slot, out wide, run between the tackles, so I feel I can do it all, and I am versatile," Cook said.

James is the younger brother to Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. James says there's no personal competition between the two. If anything, Dalvin's presence has helped cook get to this stage.

"I feel there are no expectations. I'm me, he's him. I have to go out and perform for myself. He will go out and do it for him, so you know, it's great looking up to him as a younger brother, but I have to go out there and get the job done and play football," Cook.

It is worth noting the Bills will host the Vikings this year, the date is to be determined. We will know when the schedule is released on May 12, but the rookie will get to play against his brother in his first season.