Devin Singletary continues his late-season surge

Singletary finished with two touchdowns in Buffalo's regular season finale.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Devin Singletary caps off a late regular season surge with a rushing touchdown in his fourth consecutive game.

Singletary finished Sunday's game versus with the Jets with two touchdowns, 88 yards on the ground, and 24 yards through the air. He's been a prime-time player for this Buffalo offense during the past month.

The team has been fired up as well by Singletary's performance, Dion Dawkins said, "Anytime Motor (Singletary) can run that ball, spring off, show his speed it gives us nothing but positive energy."

The more the Bills can be two-dimensional, the better this team is on offense. As postseason football gets going this week, there is no better time than now to get the ground game, and get the offensive line in rhythm.

Devin Singletary with a rushing touchdown in his fourth consecutive game, making him the first Bill with a rushing score in four straight games since Fred Jackson’s five game streak in 2011. pic.twitter.com/uzAIDgeyPM — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 10, 2022

If Buffalo is able to continue to keep moving the chains on the ground, spicing it up with some play-action and sticking to their high-flying offense, this team has a real shot to make a super bowl run.