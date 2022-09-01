Devin Singletary continues his late-season surge

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Devin Singletary caps off a late regular season surge with a rushing touchdown in his fourth consecutive game.
Singletary finished Sunday's game versus with the Jets with two touchdowns, 88 yards on the ground, and 24 yards through the air. He's been a prime-time player for this Buffalo offense during the past month.
The team has been fired up as well by Singletary's performance, Dion Dawkins said, "Anytime Motor (Singletary) can run that ball, spring off, show his speed it gives us nothing but positive energy."
The more the Bills can be two-dimensional, the better this team is on offense. As postseason football gets going this week, there is no better time than now to get the ground game, and get the offensive line in rhythm.
If Buffalo is able to continue to keep moving the chains on the ground, spicing it up with some play-action and sticking to their high-flying offense, this team has a real shot to make a super bowl run.
It's something Bills fans have been waiting to see all season long, and now it seems to be working better than ever. This type of football gives Josh Allen the time and patience to not feel like he has to put the team on his back and force any plays.