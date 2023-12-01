Buffalo Bills roster updates and injury report for Thursday

The Bills have signed wide receiver Cole Beasley from the practice squad and released offensive lineman Justin Murray.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Before Thursday's media availability, the Bills signed wide receiver Cole Beasley to the active roster and released offensive lineman Justin Murray.

As for injury updates on the day, safety Jordan Poyer was seen back out at practice after not participating at all on Wednesday with a knee injury. Safety Micah Hyde and well as wide receiver Jamison Crowder were both practicing again on Thursday after the Bills opened their 21-day activation windows on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie was limited on Wednesday after hurting his hamstring during practice. McKenzie was not out practicing on Thursday. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips was not practicing on both Wednesday and Thursday with a shoulder injury.

During Thursday's media availability, defensive tackle Tim Settle was seen leaving the practice field with trainers. However, he was not shown on the injury list that was sent out, which means he was still a full participant during the rest of practice.

We've signed WR Cole Beasley from the practice squad and released OL Justin Murray. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/O4J3k8YFfi — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 12, 2023