Bills rookies Davis, Hodgins add depth to wide receiver position

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Rookies Gabriel Davis and Isaiah Hodgins have impressed not only Bills coaches but many of their teammates as well during training camp.

Due to COVID-19, the chances to see the pair have been limited. Through a global pandemic, with what we have seen on the field, these two have a great future in front of them.

Both Davis and Hodgins, who went to Oregon State, bring depth at the wide receiver position.

During camp, Davis, who went to Central Florida, has been labeled as a breakout star. Both rookies have found ways to use their size to their advantage. One notable snap where Davis made a play on Tre'Davious White in coverage.

While the two had to make a quick adjustment to the pros, their teammates have praised them on their knowledge of the playbook.

Davis credited it to the simple things that go into studying.

“Me and Isaiah did a lot of notecards when it came to studying this whole playbook,” Davis said. “We also got together with the quarterbacks and did walk-throughs on the field, ran some routes with them to get it in our heads, and to get the muscle memory there."

Expect to see the two to continue to shine in the Bills' scrimmage at Bills Stadium on Thursday.