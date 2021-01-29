Bills returning both coordinators next season

Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier will remain in Buffalo. It is a surprise to many that neither were hired elsewhere.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It looks like the Buffalo Bills will go into the 2021 season with their prime coordinators.

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier was up for the head coach vacancy at the Houston Texans while offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was considered to be a favorite at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Without any major coaching changes, the foundation laid down since 2017 remains in place right after reaching the AFC championship game.

The Buffalo Bills are coming off their best season in over two decades and will now have the chance for continuity on their coaching staff with their head coach, coordinators, and general manager all on the same page.

But it is a surprise to many that neither were picked up, especially to Bills general manager Brandon Beane.

Beane told WGR 550 radio that he thought Daboll had a really good shot at the Chargers job before it fell through and that Frazier getting passed over is a shame.

He also went on to say he’s happy to have both back and that it’s a win for Buffalo, but at the same time he feels bad for Frazier because earned that right.

He knew how bad Frazier wanted the opportunity.

The positive outlook is look what the Bills did during a season battling the COVID-19 pandemic, so imagine what the Bills can do with a full offseason and their current team.

Reports have also said that quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey could be leaving for an open opportunity as offensive coordinator with the Miami Dolphins.

Nothing is confirmed as of now.