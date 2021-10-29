Bills return from bye week off to host skidding Dolphins

Buffalo has outscored Miami by a combined margin of 232-112 in winning the past six meetings, including a 35-0 win in Week 2.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills return from their bye week to host their division rival Miami Dolphins, who have lost six straight. Buffalo has outscored Miami by a combined margin of 232-112 in winning the past six meetings, including a 35-0 win in Week 2.

The Bills are coming off a 34-31 loss at Tennessee. The Dolphins haven't won since a season-opening victory over New England, with their six-game skid the team's longest since opening the 2019 season with seven straight losses.