Bills release WR John Brown, DL Quinton Jefferson

The Bills will save almost $15 million in cap space with both releases.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills roster changes continue as the offseason moves forward. On Wednesday, the Bills released veteran wide receiver John Brown and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson.

#Bills have released WR John Brown and DL Quinton Jefferson — Ashley Holder (@AshNoelleTV) March 10, 2021

John Brown made the announcement official, posting to his Instagram and thanking Buffalo for two seasons. Per the Bills, since joining the Bills in 2019, Brown has 105 catches, 1,518 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, lineman Vernon Butler has also agreed to a reduced deal for the 2021 season. Butler signed with the Bills in 2020 on a two-year deal worth $15 million.

The #Bills also released DL Quinton Jefferson, while DL Vernon Butler decided to help the team and agreed to a reduced deal, source said. He sticks around in a similar move to C Mitch Morse. https://t.co/Q33MfNsfUk — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2021

Quinton Jefferson joined the Bills for the 2020 season after four years with the Seattle Seahawks.