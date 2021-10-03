Bills release WR John Brown, DL Quinton Jefferson

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills roster changes continue as the offseason moves forward. On Wednesday, the Bills released veteran wide receiver John Brown and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson.
John Brown made the announcement official, posting to his Instagram and thanking Buffalo for two seasons. Per the Bills, since joining the Bills in 2019, Brown has 105 catches, 1,518 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, lineman Vernon Butler has also agreed to a reduced deal for the 2021 season. Butler signed with the Bills in 2020 on a two-year deal worth $15 million.
Quinton Jefferson joined the Bills for the 2020 season after four years with the Seattle Seahawks.
Jefferson's salary of $6.5 million and Brown's of $7.9 million clear up almost $15 million in cap space for Buffalo.