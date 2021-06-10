Bills release 3-game preseason schedule

Buffalo will play two games on the road and one at home during the preseason.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills released their 2021 official preseason schedule, which will feature a total of three games.

In Week 1, Buffalo will head to Detroit on August 13 to take on the Lions at 7 p.m.

In Week 2, the Bills will face the Chicago Bears on the road at 1 p.m. on August 21.

Wrapping up the preseason schedule, Buffalo will face the Green Bay Packers at home with a 1 p.m. kickoff on August 28.

The Bills will open the regular season on Sunday, September 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That game will start at 1 p.m. in Orchard Park.