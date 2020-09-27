Bills rally to beat Rams after blowing 25-point lead

Josh Allen marched Buffalo on a late 11-play, 75-yard drive, which was extended by a pass interference penalty on fourth-and-7 from the Rams 12.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen completed a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight Tyler Kroft with 15 seconds remaining, and the Buffalo Bills survived to beat the Los Angeles Rams 35-32 after squandering a 25-point lead.

The Rams were poised to match the third-largest comeback in NFL regular season history after Jared Goff led the team to touchdowns on four straight drives, capped by Darrell Henderson’s 1-yard run with 4 minutes, 30 seconds remaining.

Allen responded by marching the Bills on an 11-play, 75-yard drive, which was extended by a pass interference penalty against Darious Williams on fourth-and-7 from the Rams 12.

Both teams entered the game with high expectations.

Not since the days of Bruce Smith, Thurman Thomas, Jim Kelly and Marv Levy has there been this much optimism about football in Western New York.

Through first two weeks, the Bills have been dynamic on offense and defense. Not to deflate that balloon, but they did it against the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

They continued the trend Sunday against a much tougher opponent, the Rams, who also was 2-0 and riding high entering Week 3.

Going into the matchup, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey said he wished the game could've been played before Bills Mafia, citing the 2-0 records and the atmosphere it the fans could have provided.