Bills' Allen/Diggs campaign meets Chargers' Allen/Herbert duo Sunday

Like the Bills' Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, the Chargers' quarterback-wide receiver combination of Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen is putting up big numbers.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Allen/Diggs 2020 faux campaign signs, representing Bills quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs, found its way into thousands of Buffalo's front lawns this election season.

But the Bills will need to worry about the Allen/Herbert campaign arriving at Bills Stadium on Sunday.

Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert is on pace to break several records this season, and his reliance on veteran wideout Keenan Allen is apparent in the statistics.

The 28-year-old Allen is coming off of a 145-yard performance against the New York Jets. He had a new franchise-best 16 catches in that game and was in the league's top 10 in reception yards heading into Week 12.

"The performance that he had in Sunday was really magical in a lot of ways," Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said.

"It seems like their quarterback really targets him. He looks for him. His numbers have gone up because of that. They've got a great rapport between the two of them, and we're going to have to find ways to slow him down."