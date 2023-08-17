Bills' Josh Allen and starters will play in 2nd preseason game in Pittsburgh

Bills coach Sean McDermott said Josh Allen and the starters will play about a quarter and a half in the team's second preseason game on Saturday.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — In Saturday's preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts, we saw most of the Bills roster take the field except for a few starters.

Guys like Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs both did not see any game action, however, that's about to change this upcoming Saturday when Allen and the rest of the starters who didn't play last weekend make their preseason debut in Pittsburgh.

Bills coach Sean McDermott confirmed the news before practice on Thursday that all of the starters will play about a quarter and a half in the team's second preseason game against the Steelers. For McDermott, he said that his reasoning for doing so, is pretty basic.

"Simply put, it's to get them ready for the season," McDermott said. "We took a little bit of a different approach last year, and this year we're going back to what we've somewhat done in years past."

In fact, Josh Allen played just one series against the Broncos in their preseason last year which ended up as a six-play, 70-yard drive ending in an impressive touchdown pass to Gabe Davis. This season, Allen will be seeing much more playing time come game two of the preseason on Saturday.

"Again, just trying to do right by the players and get them ready to go for week one," McDermott said. "It's like anything else. You want to get them ready, and as much dress rehearsals as you can put them in to make sure they're ready to go. I think that's what you do."

Saturday's preseason game in Pittsburgh kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

