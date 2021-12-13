McDermott: Josh Allen 'day to day' with foot sprain

Head coach Sean McDermott says the team will evaluate Allen throughout the week heading into Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott says quarterback Josh Allen has a sprained foot and is currently day-to-day.

McDermott made the announcement during a Zoom meeting Monday afternoon with reporters. This news comes following a devastating loss Sunday afternoon to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

McDermott says the team will evaluate Allen throughout the week heading into Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers. He added that the Bills are going to take it one day at a time and see where it goes.

"We're always going to air on the side of caution in terms of player safety," McDermott said.

In Sunday's game, Allen threw for 308 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 109 yards and a TD in the Buffalo Bills' 33-27 overtime loss to the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.