Buffalo Bills provide update on season tickets for 2020 season

The Bills say they are working with the NFL and state and local leaders to establish procedures to create and maintain a safe environment for fans.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — With the possibility of the football season starting with no spectators, the Buffalo Bills are giving fans an update on season tickets for the 2020 season.

A message to fans was posted on the team's website Tuesday afternoon.

The Bills say they are working with the NFL and state and local leaders to establish procedures to create and maintain a safe environment for fans

They are still working to provide those guidelines and hope to have more information in the coming days and weeks.

That includes ticket purchases. At this time, the team will not charge or take any additional season ticket payments until they know if there will be any changes to the seating capacity.

If there is reduced seating, seat locations and availability for season ticket holders may be adjusted.