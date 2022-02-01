Buffalo Bills fill offensive coordinator position

Dorsey has coached the Buffalo Bills' quarterbacks for the past three seasons and has also served as the team's passing game coordinator since 2019.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have a new offensive coordinator. The team announced Tuesday that Ken Dorsey has been promoted to the position.

According to the Bills, Dorsey has coached the Buffalo Bills' quarterbacks for the past three seasons and has also served as the team's passing game coordinator since 2019. The team says Dorsey has been "instrumental" in quarterback Josh Allen's development.

"I think when he got here three years ago, my career definitely changed in terms of how I viewed the game of football," Allen said about Dorsey.

Allen went on to call Dorsey competitive, smart and a hard worker, adding "I appreciate what he's done for me over the course of my career so far."

Dorsey's resume as a quarterbacks coach can speak for itself. Cam Newton won an MVP with the Carolina Panthers under his leadership, and Allen's career took off once the Bills hired him.

Dorsey doesn't have any experience of calling plays during a game, but Allen and the offense won't have to re-learn a system with Dorsey taking over, and stability is important.

