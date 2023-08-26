2 the point: Quick thoughts on the Bills’ preseason game in Chicago

Here are some quick thoughts following the Bills’ preseason game against the Bears on Saturday afternoon in Chicago.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Here are some quick thoughts following the Bills’ preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday afternoon.

MVP

Josh Allen, because like last week, he didn't get hurt. The fact that he completed 5 of 7 passes for 49 yards on his lone drive — which covered 12 plays, 72 yards, and more than 6 minutes — is merely a bonus. He was 3 for 3 on third-down conversions, completing a couple passes of 10 yards to Stefon Diggs and another for 15 yards to Gabe Davis.

HONORABLE MENTION

Bills cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram, who played in college at UB, intercepted a Tyson Bagent pass and returned it 36 yards during the final minute of the first half. He played in two games last year, recording two tackles.

PLAY OF THE GAME

Quintin Morris hauled in a 29-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Allen with less than six minutes to play in the second quarter, as Buffalo extended the lead to 14-3. The execution seen on that play hasn't always happened during the preseason for the Bills.

INJURY REPORT

Linebacker Baylon Spector left the game with a hamstring injury and did not return.

NEXT GAME