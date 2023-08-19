2 the point: Quick thoughts on the Bills’ preseason loss in Pittsburgh

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Here are some quick thoughts following the Bills’ preseason loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night.
MVP
Josh Allen, because he didn't get hurt. He completed 7 of 10 passes for 64 yards on three first-quarter drives on a night where mistakes piled up.
GAME BALL
Dalton Kincaid. The rookie first-round pick finished with three catches for 45 yards as he continues to work his way into the offense. A quarterback can never have enough security blankets.
PLAY OF THE GAME
Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III returned a first-quarter punt 54 yards, and Pittsburgh cashed in after just one play, a 25-yard touchdown pass from Kenny Pickett to tight end Pat Freiermuth. The Steelers led 14-0 barely more than four minutes into the game, and the Bills never bounced back.
INJURY REPORT
Offensive tackle Tommy Doyle was carted off the field early in the third quarter with an air cast on his left leg.
NEXT GAME
The Bills play the Bears at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 in Chicago.