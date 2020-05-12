Bills prepare for 49ers, Nick Mullens under center in Week 13

The Bills return to Glendale, Arizona, to play the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills are preparing for a prime-time Monday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers (5-6), who are coming off of a 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12.

The 49ers' starting quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, suffered an ankle sprain in Week 2 against the New York Jets. He attempted to play, reinjuring his ankle in an early November loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and has not played since.

The Bills' defense is preparing for backup quarterback Nick Mullens on Monday. Mullens helped lead the Niners to a comeback win against the Rams the previous week.

"Last game against the Rams, they did a great job of running the ball and opened up the pass for [Mullens] and made the game a lot easier on the quarterback," Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White said.

"They can pretty much do both, and not be one dimensional. I feel like if we go into the game and try to make them one dimensional and try to stop the run and make them drop back and pass it the whole game ... I feel like our chances are way better."

As of Friday, there is still no update from Bills coach Sean McDermott on whether they'll have Matt Milano or Tyrel Dodson back to help them, defensively, in Monday's game.