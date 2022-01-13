Bills fans prepare for a record-cold playoff game against the Patriots

The temperature will be in single digits at kickoff, and it is expected to drop during the game.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are taking on two opponents on Saturday: the New England Patriots and Mother Nature.

Record-breaking temperatures are expected for Saturday night's AFC wild card game. Single digits are expected for kickoff, and those temperatures could drop even more during the prime-time game, not to mention wind chill values at or below zero.

The game between longtime AFC East rivals is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

Coldest Bills games in Orchard Park. Saturday's contest will likely fall into second place with temperatures in the single digits. Since the mid 1980s the Bills have played in 4 home games where the temp. failed to reach 22 degrees...they won all 4.

Needless to say, this will be a playoff game for the record books and Bills Mafia co-founder Del Reid says he's here for all of it, weather and all.

"I don't think there's any kind of weather event that could keep me from, you know, seeing for me my first playoff game ever in person, so I'm excited this weekend," Reid says.

With tickets still on sale on some sites for even as low as $31, it appears the weather may be playing a factor when it comes to Saturday's attendance.

Jay Manno is owner of SoHo and Frankie Primo's +69 on Chippewa and says his businesses are already booking up quickly for reservations.

"Negative wind chills is, you know, that's not a night fit for man or beast, as they say, so I think that's going to make a big impact," Manno says.

And when it comes to how Mother Nature's plans are impacting him? Manno tells 2 On Your Side: "It will be in a lot of reservations. A lot of people reserving tables, big groups, 8,10,12 people, things like that."

Many other restaurants and bars are hosting viewing parties too. Rec Room on Chippewa is sold out Saturday and is standing room only at this point. Co-Owner Chris Ring tells 2 On Your Side, "Walk-ins are encouraged."

One thing is for sure, Buffalo is ready, for the Pats and for the weather.