Buffalo Bills prepare for home opener against New York Jets

The Buffalo Bills will host the New York Jets Sunday at Bills Stadium at 1 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It has been a long eight months without football and an interesting offseason due to the coronavirus pandemic, but now the wait is over.

The Buffalo Bills will host the New York Jets Sunday at Bills Stadium at 1 p.m.

This season is expected to be one full of special moments and big plays. We can look forward to Stefon Diggs debut, an explosive defensive unit, and the growth of Josh Allen's leadership.

But for the players, they're tired of the talk, it's time to play.

"Finally we get to hit somebody else," said Dion Dawkins, Bills tackle. "And we've been practicing against our guys for a minute, and it will be good to get out there and have our eyes on a different uniform and hit those guys without no worries."