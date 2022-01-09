Here are the Bills' potential AFC wild card playoff scenarios

The Bills have clinched the AFC East title and will welcome 1 of 2 teams to Orchard Park next week. It all depends on the Sunday Night Football game.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the Bills' 27-10 win over the New York Jets, Buffalo now heads into the postseason as the No. 3 seed in the wild card round.

We know one thing is for sure: they will host a playoff game. As far as their opponent, we must wait until the end of Sunday Night Football on NBC.

The Raiders are hosting the Los Angeles Chargers in prime time on Channel 2. If the Raiders win, Buffalo would welcome New England to town for a round 3 matchup. If the Chargers win, they would travel to Buffalo for a Bills-Chargers wild card game.

With New England losing to Miami on Sunday, and not really playing their best football as of late, I think the best matchup for the Bills would be the Patriots, but as we all know, Bill Belichick is a mastermind in the postseason.