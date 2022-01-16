Breaking down Bills' potential AFC divisional round matchups

If the Steelers upset Kansas City on Sunday Night Football on Channel 2, the Bills would host the Bengals. If the Chiefs win, Buffalo would travel to Kansas City.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — With the Bills dominating in their wildcard matchup against New England, they punched their ticket to the AFC divisional round.

The Bills' next opponent will be determined by the Steelers-Chiefs game on NBC's Sunday Night Football on Channel 2.

If the 7-seeded Steelers upset 2-seed Kansas City, the Bills would host the Bengals in the divisional round, and the Tennessee Titans would host the Steelers.

If the Chiefs defeat the Steelers, which many expect to do so, Buffalo would travel to Kansas City and the Titans would host the Bengals.

I would expect the top four seeds in the AFC to advance, but as you probably know, playoff football tends to bring out a different energy in some players. Anything can happen, but we do know is that there is a chance the Bills can host a playoff game.

One thing is for certain, no matter if it is the Bengals or Chiefs, this will be the biggest challenge of the season so far for Buffalo. Similar to the Bills, both teams are playing hot and entering postseason football at the perfect time.

At the end of the wild card game, Bills coach Sean McDermott said it best.