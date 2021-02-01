Bills place tight end Tyler Kroft on reserve/COVID list

The Bills say they learned of the test Saturday morning. Kroft has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills say that tight end Tyler Kroft has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins.

The team made some other transactions ahead of Sunday's game, elevating tight end Nate Becker, cornerback Dane Jackson, defensive end Mike Love, and running back Antonio Williams from the practice squad.

The Bills don't have much to play for Sunday, knowing they will be either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed when the AFC playoffs start next weekend.