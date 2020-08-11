Bills place starting linebacker Matt Milano on injured reserve

He will miss at least the next three weeks after being placed on injured reserve due to a partially torn pectoral muscle.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills starting linebacker Matt Milano will miss at least the next three weeks after being placed on injured reserve due to a partially torn pectoral muscle.

The move was made a day before the AFC East-leading Bills host the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks, and a day after Milano had already been ruled out from playing.

Milano missed two games after being hurt, then saw limited playing time in the two games since he returned.

In other roster moves, Buffalo activated backup linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips from IR after he missed five games with a quadriceps injury.