Buffalo Bills place DiMarco on season-ending IR, cut 2 linebackers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Veteran fullback Patrick DiMarco’s season with the Bills is over after the team placed him on injured reserve.

Buffalo also released linebackers Vosean Joseph and Corey Thompson, and activated tight end Tommy Sweeney from the physically unable to perform list. The moves were made a day before NFL teams are required to cut their rosters to 53 players.