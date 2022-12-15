Bills' pass rushers step up without Von Miller

It's been two and a half games since Bills' pass-rusher, Von Miller, went down for the rest of the season. The rest of the pass-rush room has responded well.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been two and a half games since the Bills' standout pass-rusher Von Miller went down for the rest of the season with what later came to be found as a torn ACL.

There's been a lot of talk about how the rest of the guys in the room will have to step up to the occasion and that's exactly what they're doing.

The Bills pass-rushing room without Von Miller has been evidently dominant in these past two and a half games. If you take a look at some numbers from recent games compared to earlier ones with Miller, you'll come to find it hasn't been much of a struggle for guys like Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa, Boogie Basham, and Shaq Lawson.

Looking specifically at the potential new leader in this room, Rousseau, and the last two games without Miller, his numbers and stats just keep growing. In the Bills versus Patriots matchup in New England, Rousseau managed to get a career-high of five pressures.

In the Bills' most recent home game against the Jets, he had two sacks, a forced fumble, a tackle for loss and a pass defensed. He was a dominant force all over the field. In both games combined, Rousseau has seven pressures.

Despite Miller not be able to join these guys back on the field, he said will be continuing his leadership role in a new way. Miller said he plans to still be constantly around and encouraging his teammates whether that be in practice, meeting rooms, games, or anywhere else he can be.

This concept of "Coach Von" can still be very beneficial to these guys in more ways than just one.

"It's good to have Von around," defensive end A.J. Epenesa said. "He's just a natural leader and he brings a good energy and good juice around for the guys."

Added Rousseau: "Anytime you talk to a future hall of famer like Von, there's always just knowledge that he's letting loose at all times. More importantly I feel like for us, it's friendship. Someone to talk to, to chop it up with. It goes deeper than just football."

This upward trend of success for these guys without Von Miller will be put to the test once again on Saturday. The Bills are set to host one of their biggest rivals, the Miami Dolphins in what is expected to be a very cold and snowy game.