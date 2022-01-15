No contest: Bills dominate Patriots from start, advance in AFC playoffs

The Bills were always in control of this AFC wild card playoff game against New England, and they cruised into to the second weekend of the NFL playoffs.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — This one was not even close.

The Bills scored seven touchdowns on seven possessions to clobber their AFC East nemesis, the New England Patriots, 47-10 in an AFC wild card game Saturday night in Orchard Park.

The temperature at the start of the game was seven degrees ... with a wind chill it felt like minus four.

No matter. The Bills were as hot as they've been all season.

Josh Allen led scoring drives of 70, 80, 81, 89, 75, and 77 yards to give Buffalo a 40-10 lead in the fourth quarter of their AFC Wild Card matchup with the New England Patriots.

Before long, it was 47-10 after Allen found tight end Tommy Doyle on a 1-yard touchdown pass, and all that was left for the Bills to go was run the clock on a frigid night at Highmark Stadium, where the fans didn't seem to mind all that much.

Allen hit Dawson Knox for a pair of scores through the air along with receivers Emmanuel Sanders, and Gabe Davis. Devin Singletary has rushed for a pair of touchdowns.

The Bills were 4 for 4 in the red zone and outgained New England 300-127 in the first half.

The Bills top ranked defense was stifling in holding New England out of the end zone. Micah Hyde interception Mac Jones on what appeared to be a New England TD pass on the Patriots opening drive. Levi Wallace intercepted a ball deflected by Matt Milano at the start of the third quarter.

Buffalo sacked Jones twice.