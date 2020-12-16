Bills on cusp of AFC East title, ending 25-year drought

With a win against the Broncos, the Bills will end a 25-year drought and bring an AFC East title home to Buffalo.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — After 13 years, Sunday Night Football returned to Orchard Park, and the Buffalo Bills ran away with a second half win against the former top team in the AFC.

"It’s obvious that Bills Mafia wishes they were in the building to support us (on Sunday), and the feeling is mutual," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said. "Hopefully we can get them back before too long. We definitely miss their presence."

While fans have struggled this season not being able to see their beloved team rise to the top in person, Bills players have kept them close.

As the season winds down with only three games left, Buffalo has a chance to claim the first AFC East division in 25 years with a win against the Denver Broncos on Saturday. Josh Allen wasn't even born the last time the Bills saw a division title back in 1995.

Though it’s a great accomplishment, the players know the job isn't done just because a division title is brought back to Buffalo.

“I think as players we know that, and we understand it but that being said there’s three games left," Allen said. "It's not an end all be all we won the AFC East lets celebrate."

"That was our goal its been out goal. That’s the easiest way to get to the playoffs by winning your division. It’s no small task ill tell you that. We set out goal to have a home playoff game. That just secures that one right to do so again its not the end all be all. It’s a step in the right direction and we have to keep continuing to work hard."

The #Bills can claim the AFC East with a win vs. the Denver #Broncos on Saturday for the first time since 1995. Even with that accomplishment Josh Allen says it isn't "the end all be all" and the job isn't done. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/onnOPEGduG — Ashley Holder (@AshNoelleTV) December 16, 2020

The Bills' red zone offense also has been a been point of emphasis this year. It’s where games are won and lost.

Buffalo sits around 60 percent in scoring trips in the red zone, and they are one of the better teams in the NFL. Stefon Diggs doesn’t give the credit to the guys, but rather man behind the madness, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

"The way that he draws it up and the fact we have so many skills players that can make plays in the red zone," Diggs said. "Like Gabe Davis, Isiah McKenzie just everybody can catch the ball."

"We have a lot of weapons on offense. They do a great job of utilizing those guys. You see tight ends even showing up big for us at times. Josh is a guy that can one extend plays in red zone and that's big because you're working with limited space.

"A guy that can move around a little bit and put the ball anywhere. He has a hell of arm which we all know. Being able to throw the ball on the run or putting it in a spot that not a lot of guys can put it at any given time."